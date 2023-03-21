Big Valley Air adds 30 new jobs

Big Valley Brands, LLC, doing business as Big Valley Air, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Dunlap. The company, just off Highway 28 South on Little Ponderosa Trail, is investing $1.4 million to create 30 new parachute manufacturing jobs.

“I am proud to say that we have not only created jobs, but we have also created opportunities for individuals to build their careers and contribute to the growth of our community,” said Big Valley Air President and CEO Tim Rogers. “We believe that investing in our workforce is investing in our company’s and community’s future. We are committed to providing our employees with the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

