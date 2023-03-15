Wilma Jean Hankins, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Erlanger Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Estelle Smith; granddaughter, Ashlyn Payton Cooley.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Ken) Norris, Hartsville, South Carolina; three sons, Ronald (Teresa) Smith, Dunlap, Rodger (Kathy) Songer and Greg (Heather) Cooley, both of Tunnel Hill, Georgia; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eva Johnson and Virginia Summers, both of Pikeville; brother, Bob Smith, Pikeville; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial was in the Collier Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.