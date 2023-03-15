Wilma Jean Hankins
Wilma Jean Hankins, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Erlanger Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Estelle Smith; granddaughter, Ashlyn Payton Cooley.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Ken) Norris, Hartsville, South Carolina; three sons, Ronald (Teresa) Smith, Dunlap, Rodger (Kathy) Songer and Greg (Heather) Cooley, both of Tunnel Hill, Georgia; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eva Johnson and Virginia Summers, both of Pikeville; brother, Bob Smith, Pikeville; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial was in the Collier Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.