Thomas Garry Massengale, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was a member of East Valley Baptist Church. Garry loved hunting, fishing, carpentry work, working on his cars, gardening, building cabinets and watching Moonshiners on TV. Garry was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estel and Eula Long Massengale; biological father, Tom Land; son, Tommy Smith; sister, Inez Almond; brother, Martin Massengale.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Lou Sims Massengale; daughters, Lisa (Ronnie) Kilgore, Teresa (Rob) Swafford; son, Dewayne (Shannon) Pursley; siblings, Amanda (Larry) Dishman, Marsha Massengale and Tommy (Lily) Land, Jr.; grandchildren, Amber Kilgore (Trey Birdwell), A.J. (Jake) Childress, John Paul Swafford, Carabeth Swafford, Adam Pursley, Aaron Pursley, Shannon Smith, Brian Smith, Kevin Smith and Shaun Smith; great grandchildren, Hunter Pursley, Taylor Pursley, Logan Pursley, Lou Lou Childress, Michael Pursley and Aadan Pursley along with several nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Lil Bit.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 14, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate. Burial followed in Camp Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Ronnie Kilgore, Rob Swafford, Dewayne Pursley, Aaron Pursley, Jacob Childress, Trey Birdwell, John Paul Swafford and Adam Pursley.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.