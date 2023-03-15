Shirley L. Burgess, 81, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Sunday morning March 12, 2023.

She was a member of Cartwright First Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert L. and Matilda L. White; husband, Joseph R. Burgess.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Jr.) Kilgore; two sons, David (Ann) Burgess and Joseph (Vonda) Burgess, all of Whitwell; grandchildren, Michael Whittemore, Billy Burgess, Caisee Whittemore and Logan Burgess; great-grandchildren, Faith and Michael Whittemore, Elizabeth and Levi Burgess, and Mia Floyd; brother, Dr. Thomas (Jane) White, Columbia; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. David Burgess officiating. Burial was in Red Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Reed Funeral Home, 11675 Hwy 28, Whitwell.