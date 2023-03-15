With sad hearts, the loving family of Ronald Thomas Lewis, 74, of Dunlap, Tennessee announces his passing on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at NHC in Dunlap.

Ronald was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. He was a former Sunday School teacher and deacon. He faithfully attended Wednesday night Bible Study at Welch Chapel United Methodist Church.

Ronald served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. He loved to garden, especially with his fall garden of beautiful luscious greens, which he enjoyed sharing with others. Ronald enjoyed Bluegrass and Old Time music, with his favorite instrument being the fiddle. He was a beloved hus-band and father. He was loved by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dreafus and Wilma Hixson Lewis; and cousin, Howard Barker.

Those left to cherish his precious memories are his loving wife of 50 years, Gladys Swanger Lewis; beloved sons, who were the joy of his life, Aaron Lewis and Benton Lewis; several nieces and nephews; cousins and many friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 11 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jason Humberd officiating. Burial was in Hixson Cemetery with military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.