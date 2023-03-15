Gordon Polk Standefer III “Trey”, 46 of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Trey was a very loving father and loved to spend time with his girls Breanna and Page. He had a very kind heart and would help anyone in need. Trey loved to work on lawn mowers, tell jokes, spend time with his friends and he loved to eat ­— especially hot sauce and crab legs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Polk Standefer III; grandparents, George and Leila Standefer and Roy and Johnnie Mae Dennis.

Trey is survived by his mother and stepfather, Reba (Jim) Turner; daughters, Breanna Cooper and Paige Standefer; sister, Amanda (Jeremy) Boston; nephew, Alex (Bailey) Tuner; niece Sadie Boston along with a host of friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 15, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Michael Grant officiating. Burial followed in John M. Hixson cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.