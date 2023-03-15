Mildred Annette “Sissy” Powell Narramore, 74, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Erlanger Sequatchie.

She attended Ewtonville Baptist Church. Annette loved to cook, be outside in her garden and crochet blankets, but she loved her family most of all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Narramore; mother, Frances McCulley Narramore; daughter, Gwendolyn Sutherland; granddaughters, Angela Baker and Dedra Lawrence; along with several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Lawana Narramore and Mario Lawrence; half-sister, Lisa Troxell; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 11 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.