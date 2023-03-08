Teresa Carol Morton Camp, 69, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.

Teresa was a very loving and giving lady. She could be sweet but she could also be stubborn. She was a great mother, grandmother and sister. She worked for many years at Andy’s Pizza and Steak House as a waitress.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Thomas and Gerarlean Boston Morton; and nephew, Joey Morton.

She is survived by her sons, Tommy (Stacy) White and Adam Camp; siblings, Anita Morton, Sandra (Donald) Shepherd and Randy (Pat) Morton; grandchildren, Kaylee White, Alex White and Alexis Camp; nieces, Dana Gipson and Rachel Morton; and nephews, Shaun Shepherd, Travis Morton, Josh (Megan) Smith, Kevin Smith and Cody Smith.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, March 7 at Hixson Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.