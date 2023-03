Voters to decide two commission posts in May

The upcoming Dunlap City Election and all future city elections will be held at a new location, the American Legion Post 190 and VFW Post 5722 headquarters at 6808 Highway 28 near Sequatchie County schools, Administrator of Elections Jerrie Holland announced.

The change affects the May 6 City Election plus future county elections for District 7.

