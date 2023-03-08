Joseph “Joe” Leander Camp, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Joe was a Veteran of the US Army. He loved to paint, gamble, travel, had a great sense of humor and was a self professed lady’s man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Ollie Mae Narramore Camp; daughter, Joanna Sherrill; brothers, James, Calvin and Bobby Camp; sister, Rebecca Waters; grandson, Michael Orange.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Tony) Orange; son, Joey D. (Joy) Camp; sister, Mable Brown; grandson, Michael Munger; great grandchildren, Aubree and Acelin Orange; great-great grandson, Landon Munger along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held Thursday, March 9, at 12:00 noon CST at Chattanooga National Cemetery. Family received friends Wednesday from noon until 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.