Donna C. Perkins Williams

Donna Cathy Perkins Williams, of Dunlap, Tennessee born November 2, 1949, in Stevenson Alabama, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 22, 2023.

Donna lived in Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; Raleigh, North Carolina; Harwood, Maryland and Dunlap. She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield, Parkridge Hospital, Hutcheson Memorial Hospital, IBM, and as a church secretary. She attended Westside Elementary, LFO High School, and community college. Donna was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary and Ewtonville Baptist Church.

She was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother, Grammie and sister. Donna was a devoted Christian and had a smile that could light up any room. One of her favorite pastimes was reading her Bible. Her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was very precious to her. She loved to cook and try new recipes. She loved to travel with her husband. They went to many interesting and fun places all over the country and the Caribbean. She loved holidays and spending time with family and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Martha Perkins of Rossville, Georgia; and her precious dog, Sally.

Donna is survived by her husband John T. Williams, Sr. Donna and John were married for 34 precious and beautiful years.

She is also survived by her daughters, Karen Williams Davis (Robert) Raleigh, North Carolina and Katrina Williams of Phoenix, Arizona; sons, Joseph Oliver, Jr. (Mandi) of Sewanee, Tennessee, John Thomas Williams, Jr. (Elaine) of Raleigh, and John David Williams (Cynthia) of East Ridge, Tennessee; grandchildren, Sara (George), Devin (Melissa), Olivia, Gavin, Gracie, Katie, Braden, Andrew, LaToya, Shawn, and Joseph; great grandchildren, Anna, Nicole, Natalie, Helena, Essence (Trevor), Tea, and Alex; great-great grandchild, Leon; brothers, David (Reda) Perkins and Rodney (Donna) Perkins; aunts, Sula Beavers and Betty Kirk; uncle, J.W. Kirk; sisters-in-law, Sue Owens, Bobbie Chandler, Kathy Lawrence; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her favorite cat, Oreo.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 27 at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home with Ministers Harry Felder and Brian Kearns officiating.

Donations to Gideon’s International, in Donna’s memory, can be made at www.gideons.org.

To share condolences and view a live stream of the funeral service, please visit lane-southcrestchapel.com.