Curtis Eugene Bryant, Sr., 40, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Parkridge Hospital with his family by his side.

Curtis loved his family, fishing, woodworking, grilling, and being outdoors–summer time was his favorite when he could go swimming. He was very talented at drawing, he was very social and loved spending time with his friends. His children referred to him as a “lady killer” and one of his favorite quotes was “you play checkers, we play chess.”

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Lee Bryant; uncle, Manford Bryant; and cousins, “Baby” Matt Ramirez and John Bryant III.

He is survived by his parents, Curtis Eugene and Wilda Ann Bryant Wallace; children, Curtis Eugene Bryant, Jr. “C.J.”, Kailey La’Shea Bryant and Skylar Eugene Bryant; brother, Eric Alan Bryant; grandmothers, Katrena F. Bryant and Anna Faye Day Underwood; niece Haley Rose Bryant; great niece, Mayley Rose Bryant; lifelong friend and special brother, Shaun Finch; along with several other family members.

A memorial visitation was held Sunday, March 5 in the funeral home chapel.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.