Breanna Renee Maki, 24, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away at her residence on Monday, February 27, 2023.

She was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Hixson. She received her master’s degree in teaching from Louisiana Baptist University where she went on to teach first grade at New Horizon Baptist School in Ward, Arizona. Breanna loved to teach and work with children, she loved the Lord and telling others about His word. Breanna had a very bright personality that touched all who knew her.

Breanna is survived by her parents, Andrew and Stephanie Dallas Maki; sister, Hannah Maki; maternal grandparents, Teddy and Teresa Dallas; paternal grandparents, John and Nell Maki; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hillside Baptist Church in Hixson followed by burial in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.