Leave a Comment

David Earl Kneller

On February 23, 2023, David Earl Kneller passed away at his home after losing a long battle with cancer.

David was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts on August 30, 1938. He graduated high school from Union Springs Academy in Union Spring, New York. He then went to Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, Massachusetts, where he graduated with a degree in biology. After a short stint teaching elementary education, he returned to school to earn a degree in medical technology. He then worked at Parkview Adventist Hospital in Brunswick, Maine, for the next 40 years, 25 of them as the chief medical technologist of the lab of the hospital.

David Kneller is survived by his wife of 62 years, Faith Evangeline Kneller (nee Rogerson); their twin daughters, Jennifer Negrón and Janine Barnett; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on April 22, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Dunlap Seventh-day Adventist Church at 11420 Rankin Avenue, Dunlap, Tennessee. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Zachary M. Negrón Memorial Scholarship at Georgia Cumberland Academy, in honor of their deceased grandson.

You are invited to share memories of David or condolences with the Kneller family at his personal memorial page at www.companionfunerals.com/obit.