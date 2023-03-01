 Skip to content

Wilburn “Tunnie” Lofty

Wilburn “Tunnie” Lofty, 92, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away February 2, 2023.

Tunnie was the owner and president of Lofty Paving & Grading for 65 years.

He was preceded in death by parents, Mitch and Addie Lee Lofty; son, Junior Lofty; daughter, Donna Lofty; granddaughter, Tanya Sargent; brothers, Tom Lofty, Paul Lofty and Brice Lofty; sister, Linda Bolton and son-in-law, Jim Thomas.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 73 years, Hazel Keener Lofty; children, James (Sharon) Lofty, Laura (Les) Hartman and Rhonda (David) Spangler; brothers, Jack (Violet) Lofty and David (Janie) Lofty, all of Whitwell; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held February 4 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roy Terry and Rev Larry Meade officiating.

Interment was in Whitwell Memorial Cemetery.

Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

