Oak at Brush Creek breaks ground

Modular homes planned for new development

Much needed new homes in Sequatchie County are scheduled to be available this summer at Old York Highway near Highway 111. Oak at Brush Creek, a new 41-lot development from Clayton Homes, consisting of 1,500-1,800 square foot modular homes, held a groundbreaking on February 22.

“We are really excited about this,” said Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth. “It’s clearly a need for our community.”

For more see the March 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.