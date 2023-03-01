Janie Katherine Smith, 95, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at her home.

She was born April 4, 1927 to Dexter and Lella Mae Keedy Cagle, who preceded her in death. Janie was a longtime member of Dunlap church of Christ and she still lived on the same property where she grew up.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Smith; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her well-loved children, Van Foster Lewis of Dunlap, Anne Mason of Soddy Daisy, and June (Gaylen) Walraven of Dunlap; grandchildren, Bruce (Candy) Turner, Trina (Gary) Smith, Brooke (Tracy) Myers, and Kallie Lewis; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Louallen.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Keith Pickett officiating. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.