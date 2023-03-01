Dale Eugene Cross, 67, of Graysville, Tennessee passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He loved all his family dearly and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved gardening, farming — especially riding tractors, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randolph Robert Cross

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Marie Pursley Cross; mother, Alta Juanita (Steve) Scoggins Hall; children, Bo (Marlena Sheets) Underwood, Robert (Brandi) Cross, Stonie Edwards and Timmy (Christina) Cross; siblings, Joan (Jerry) Neeley, Phyllis Lanier and Kenneth (Annette) Cross; 17 grand-children; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28 in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Neeley officiating. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.