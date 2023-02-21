Students enjoying new playground equipment at SCMS

New playground equipment designed to challenge middle school age children and help maintain physical fitness is now in place in two areas at Sequatchie County Middle School, with students enjoying the activities offered.

“The students knew what was coming with the packaging on the north and south ends of the school, but they didn’t know exactly what they’d be getting,” said SCMS Principal Devona Smith. “They really like coming out to play on this equipment.”

