Howard Walter Hatcher

Howard Walter Hatcher, 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away on February 18, 2023.

He was born at home in Davidson County, Tennessee on June 14, 1935 and was a 1953 graduate of Eagleville High School. Following graduation, he attended Middle Tennessee State College where he received a B.S. degree in Agriculture.

His post-college career included eight years with Borden Foods, 34 years with USDA Rural Development, and 10 years as director of the Sequatchie/Dunlap Chamber of Commerce.

He was a member of Dunlap United Methodist Church, where he served in numerous leadership positions, as well as teaching the Adult Fellowship Sunday School class for over 50 years. He was also a dedicated member of the Lions Club for more than 60 years.

In retirement, Howard was the author of two books, Granddaddy Tell Me a Story and Parables and People: Stories of Yesteryear.

He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren, as well as anyone else that would join him on his daily walks with his beloved dog, Annie, up and down the hills of Ridge Road.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Hatcher; parents, James B. and Katherine Hatcher; brothers, Alex, Harold, Ted, and Bob Hatcher.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Dot); daughters, Dawn (Jeff) Jones, and Melissa (Dan) Tibbs; grandchildren, Amber Jones Golovlev (Alex), Jacob and Anna Kate Tibbs; great-granddaughter, Elena Golovlev; and brother, Tom Hatcher.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, at 1:00 p.m. CST, at Dunlap United Methodist Church with Pastors Kim Dunn and Brent Hall officiating. Burial will be at Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Dunlap United Methodist Church or the Sequatchie County Public Library.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap, where the family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-8:00 p.m.; Saturday, the body will lie in state at Dunlap United Methodist Church from noon-1:00 p.m.