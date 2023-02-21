Francine Marie Chernivsky Harrison, 71, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center.

Francine was raised in Chicago before she and her husband Richard moved to Kansas City, Missouri where they had a horse farm before moving to Fredonia Mountain in Dunlap. She was very active in her community on Fredonia Mountain where she often helped neighbors by doing pet sitting. She loved watching hummingbirds and crafting. She enjoyed sewing handmade gifts for others. Francine was a very generous and caring lady and served as a wonderful wife to Richard and mother to Kendra. She was also a passionate cook, avid gardener and animal lover.

She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Alexander Chernivsky; and sister, Susan Lynn Herald.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Howard Harrison; daughter, Kendra Harrison; mother, Mary Heintz Chernivsky; siblings, Andrew (Pamela) Chernivsky, Vicki (Michael) Mason and Karen (Steve) Lesniak; along with several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

The family would like to thank the Fredonia Mountain community for all their help and support during this time.

