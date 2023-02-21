Carl Alvin Smith, 73, of Dunlap, Tennessee (formerly of Pikeville, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Carl was the co-owner of Smith TV and Appliance, and loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae Keener; and sister, Reta Hargis.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Louise Vandergriff Smith; two daughters, Kristie (Bryan) Hobbs and Jennifer (Paul) Dockery, both of Dunlap; grandchildren, Deston, Chase, Trent, Aaron Hobbs, and Clarissa Dockery; sister, Etta Cheney, Chattanooga; one niece and several nephews.

Memorial services were held Saturday, February 18 in the funeral home chapel.

