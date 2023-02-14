Johnnie Behel Harmon was born to Lonnie and Homer Behel on October 11, 1931. A life-long resident of St. Florian, she left this life on the evening of February 5, 2023 at the home she built with her late husband, Les Harmon.

She was of the church of Christ faith and one of the last surviving grandchildren of Preacher Will Behel, who helped establish many of the churches in this area. Johnnie was a 1950 graduate of Mars Hill Bible School and a former receptionist for Dr. Melson until his passing. Until her retirement, she worked for many years for Dr. Shuttlesworth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Homer Behel; husband, Leslie Harmon; brothers, Clifford M. Behel (Mildred), Raymond Behel, and Edgar Behel (Georgie); infant sister, Verlie Mae; and brother-in-law, Don Harmon.

Johnnie is survived by her two sisters-in-law, Edith Behel, Old Hickory, Tennessee, and Faye Harmon, Dunlap, Tennessee; her family of nieces and nephews; her neighbor, special friend and caregiver, Francis McMurtrey; and her precious poodle, Kassie.

A graveside service was held Thursday, February 9 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating was Tim McCafferty.

Serving as pallbearers were Anthony Behel, Colby Neyman, Ben Neyman, Steve Harmon, Bryant Burgess and Greg McMurtrey.

Greenview Memorial Chapel in Florence, Alabama was in charge of arrangements.