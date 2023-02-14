Caleb Levi Dean, 42, of Hixson, Tennessee passed away in an auto accident on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Caleb was a very loving son and was loved by all who knew him. Caleb was very funny, a neat freak and always well organized. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers football fan.

“Learn from yesterday, Live for today, Hope for tomorrow”—Albert Einstein

Caleb was preceded in death by his father, Charles “Chuck” Dean; brother, Casey Lucas Dean; grandparents, Haskel and Lafern McDowell Swanger; grandfather, Billy Dean.

He is survived by his loving mother, Kathy Swanger Dean; grandmother, Ruby Dean; aunts, Tammy (Craig) Boston, Kathy (F.A.) Hatfield, Janet (Quay) Tate, Glena (Jimmy) Jacobs; uncles, Coy (Cathy) Swanger, David (Amy) Dean, Tim (Christie) Dean along with many cousins, distant aunts and uncles and lots of friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 16, at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tim Dean officiating. Burial will be Friday, February 17, at 12:00 noon in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:0 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.