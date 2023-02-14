Alan “Al” Simmons, 67, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Hospice Care Center.

He loved spending time with his family, he was a loving CHRISTIAN husband, father, and grandfa-ther. He also enjoyed golf, fishing, sports, woodworking, and everything outdoors.

Al was a graduate of Freed-Hardeman College and received his Master’s Degree from Trevecca Naz-arene University. He started his teaching and coaching career in 1977 at Boyd Buchanan High School. He then coached at Whitwell High School from 1984-1991 before his retirement from Sequatchie Coun-ty High School in 2013, where he taught, coached, served as Athletic Director, and drove a school bus.

Al served as Elder for many years at Dunlap church of Christ and was on the board at Fall Creek Falls Bible Camp. He loved serving his community and was a friend to all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty Simmons; and sister, Andrea (Wayne) Lovett.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joy Boynton Simmons; daughter, Leah (Keith) Herron, Hixson; son, Aaron, (Lindsey) Simmons, Knoxville; grandchildren, John Jackson Herron, Carolina Herron, and Calloway Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 14 in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Ron Harper and Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial was in Johnson-Lewis Cemetery.

The family requests that you submit your favorite story about Al to the online tribute book on the website for the family.

