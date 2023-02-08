Willie “Wilburn” Hall, 86, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday February 4, 2023 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Hall and Lola Smith Hall Stewart; brothers, James Clifford Hall and Leonard Hall; sisters, Nancy Melodean Steward and Nellie Coleman; grandchildren, Whitney Hall Hughes and Ethan Hudson; along with several step-brothers and two step-sisters.

He is survived by daughters, Rita Hall and Tammy Hall (Lynn) Hudson; son, William (Tooter) Hall; brother, Chester (Faye) Stewart; two step-brothers; special friend, Jimmy Bettis; grandchildren, Christy Stewart, Timmy Hall, Candi Hall Michael, Chase Hall, Hunter and Charlesea Hudson; great grandchildren, Shelby Stewart, Chloe and Marlee Hughes; and great-great granddaughters, Adalynn and Levaya Stewart.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Leroy Smith officiating. Burial followed in Bowman Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.