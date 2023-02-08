Stella Faye Stewart Land, 93, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

Faye lived in Dunlap for most of her life where she owned her own beauty shop. Faye enjoyed and loved life. She loved her church and loved Jesus. She was a longtime member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. Faye loved her children, but loved her grandchildren the most.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Bruce and Jessie L. Brown Stewart; husband, George Avery Land; siblings, Margie Rheal, LoraBell Rheal, Gordon Stewart, Otis Stewart, Opal Stewart, Grady Stewart, Calvin Stewart, Louise Hitchcock and J.B. Stewart.

She is survived by her children, Dwain (Amy) Land and Keith (Stephanie) Land; sister, Olena Standifer; grandchildren, Jarred Heith Land, Scott (Taylor) McCarver, Madison Chae (Austin) Adkins, Avery Alexanderia (Payton Campbell) Land and Jennifer Land Hellmer; great granddaughter, Dallas Kate Hamilton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 16 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial followed in Camp Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.