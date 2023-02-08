Meck Lockhart

Meck L. Lockhart, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at this residence. Meck loved his family, especially spending time with the grandkids and he also loved to drink Vodka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Beulah Irene Skyles Lockhart; sons, Jackie “Spider” and James “Skeder” Lockhart; along with many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannene Chadwick Lockhart; daughters, Lesa (Vinson) Hall and Teresa Hamilton; siblings, Deanna Phillips, Ike Lockhart and George “Shorty” (Wilma Johnson) Lockhart; six grandchildren, Clifton Hamilton, Steven Hamilton, Johnathan Hamilton, Travis Hall, Justin Hall and Jacob Hall; six great-grandchildren, Addison Hamilton, Cadence Hamilton, Clyde Hamilton, Hallie Johnson, Ansleigh Hall and Carson Hall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services were held Monday, January 6 at Lockhart Stone Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

