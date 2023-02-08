Joyce Mosley Hobbs, 89 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, February 6, 2023.

She was a member of Bethel church of Christ. Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Maggie Merriman Mosley; husband, Hugh Donald Hobbs; brothers, Rufus Mosley and Bobby Clyde Mosley; aunt, Clara Foley.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Sherry) Hobbs and Stephen Hobbs; twin sister, June Neergaard; sister-in-law, Ruby Mosley; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 10, in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Willie Mosley officiating. Burial will follow in Rankin Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.