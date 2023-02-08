Daniel Lee Sneed

Daniel “Danny” Lee Sneed, 59, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He loved country music, the Oakland Raiders and working out. He loved his son, Waylon, as well as all of his other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Sneed and Barbara Ruth Bolden Grayson; and sister, Victoria Scoggins.

He is survived by his son, Waylon Sneed; twin brother, David (Terry) Sneed; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Saturday, January 28 at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Dunlap with Pastor Kevin Benoit officiating.

