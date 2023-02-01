 Skip to content

Shannon Sullivan, 41, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023.

She was a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and was a 1999 graduate of Tyner High School. She worked for Phillips and Jordan for the past six years.

Shannon was preceded in death by her father, Terry Ramey; grandparents, Bill and Betty Oakes; and paternal grandparents, Woodrow and Martha Ramey.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Shell; mother, Connie Burrough; children, Izak Sullivan, Ethan Sullivan, Lukas Sullivan, Kaylen Sullivan, Leyton Joyce, Tristan Joyce, and Traxton Shell; sister, Mandi Ramey; brother, Tim Baker; niece, Whitley; nephew, Chase Gann; uncle, Billy Oakes; cousins, Billy Ray Jr., Marty, and Heather Oakes; special friend Rachel Thurman and many, many friends.

A graveside service was held at Chattanooga Memorial Park Cemetery in Red Bank on Monday, January 30 with Pastor Bill Owens officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Hamilton Funeral Home in Hixson.

