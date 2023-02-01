Rhonda Uselton Henry, 61, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nell Coffelt; husband, Ricky Joe “Abe” Henry, Sr.; and adoptive mothers, Betty Barnett and Sarah Uselton.

She is survived by her father, Johnny (Filma) Uselton; children, Ricky (Stephanie) Henry, Scarlett Henry and Jona (Wade) Henry; and seven grandchildren, Angel, Archer, Addison, Ryan, Gabe, Pasha and Landon Henry.

A memorial service was held Friday, January 27 in the funeral home chapel.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.