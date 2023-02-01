Randall Ira Hayes, 66, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home.

He was of the Baptist Faith and was a loving father and grandfather and had a green thumb.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Randall Hayes; and parents, Junior and Maxine Hayes.

He is survived by his daughter, Abbygail Elizabeth Hayes; three sons, Justin (Elizabeth), Zachery (Emily) and William Hayes, all of Dunlap; seven grandchildren; step-children, James, Joshua, and Ja-cob Lawrence, Jillian Crawley and Ethan Byrd; sister, Susie Dorics, Palmedow, Florida; two brothers, George Russell Hayes, Signal Mountain and Ronald Rex Hayes, Dunlap; and several nieces and neph-ews.

