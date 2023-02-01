James Arnold Nichols, 64, of Graysville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 peace-fully at his sister Wanda’s house surrounded by his loved ones.

He loved the mountains, carpentry, remodeling houses, his antique 1992 Thunderbird car and rid-ing the back roads. He was retired from Wheland Foundry and a true “foundry man.” His favorite thing to do was sit and watch the deer and hang gliders.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold William and Lois Ruth Merciers Nichols; daughter, Laura Beth Nichols; brothers, Franklin York and Jimmy Nichols; and sister, Alva “Little Susie” Hud-son.

He is survived by his wife, Dara Nichols; sisters, Wanda (David) Beard and Linda York; special friend, Alfred “Chink” Thomas; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, February 11 at 1:00 p.m. (central time) at the scenic overlook on 111.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.