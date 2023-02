After successful finishes across Tennessee in 2022, Sequatchie County Middle School eighth grader Fiona Gholston will compete in the National Barrel Horse Association Youth Championship in Perry, Georgia July 23-29.

The daughter of Randy and Summer Gholston owns three horses, Roxie, Sugar, and Celine. Fiona, riding Celine, was the 2022 state reserve champion.

