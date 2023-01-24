Teachers, supervisor of the year announced

Several outstanding educators have been recognized by Sequatchie County school staff as teachers of the year and supervisor of the year.

“Principals chose the teachers of the year from their schools,” explained Director of Schools Sarai Pierce. “Supervisor of the year was selected by vote from system employees.”

Pierce added, the local recognition is part of the Tennessee Teacher of the Year program, applauding teachers who prioritize the needs of all children and devote their professional lives to enriching the lives of students.

