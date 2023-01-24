Edward Lee Standifer, 91, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence.

He was of the Baptist faith, a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a 65-year member of the Dunlap Masonic Lodge. Ed was a hard worker, but in his spare time he enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, building all things with his hands, including musical instruments.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Octa McCulley Standifer; first wife, Sarah Smith Standifer; and siblings, James, Tommy, Wiley Leonard Standifer and Polly Bill Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Kilgore Standifer; sister, Margaret Sue Brown; sister-in-law, Olena Standifer; several step-children; several step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 24 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Jimmy Smith, Leslie Condra, Anthony Condra, Jimmy Smith, Cory Gilbert and Colt Smith.

