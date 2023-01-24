Dalton Charles Stockwell, 23, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Sunday, January 15, 2023.

He was a 2018 graduate of Bledsoe County High School. He was an avid outdoorsman, never met a stranger, and had a giving heart.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Nunley and Charlie Stockwell.

He is survived by his parents, Jamie and Anthony Goforth of Pikeville; father, Christopher Stockwell of Dunlap; sister, Tabitha (Armand) Cardin of Pikeville; five brothers, Dustin (Lacy) Minton of Pikeville, Zachary Minton of Nashville, Ryan (Haley) Goforth of Pikeville, Wesley (Jacqueline) Minton of Greenville, and Thomas (Alexis) O’Connor of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandmothers, Peggy Nunley and Francis Stockwell, both of Dunlap; grandparents, Paul and Debbie Goforth of Pikeville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services were held Saturday, January 21, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Adam Holloway officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.