Fourth graders share what they learned about history with Board

Several fourth graders demonstrating outstanding achievements in a detailed history project were recognized at the Sequatchie County Board of Education meeting January 9. 4-H speech winners were also applauded.

“After students returned from fall break they were presented with the question, ‘How does one’s perspective influence his or her opinion?’,” explained Griffith Elementary School Principal Stephanie Smith,

Students considered the answer to this question through the lens of the American Revolution.

For more see the January 19 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.