Tony Oliver Smith, 61, of Pikeville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Memorial Hospital.

Tony worked for TDOT for 30-1/2 years and retired. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved life and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson and Ada Bell Smith; brother, Eddie Dean “Pete” Smith; sister-in-law, Ruby Smith; and niece, Nicola Jill Cunningham Jones.

Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancé of 16 years, Gina Dilbeck; son, Ryan (Julie) Smith; daughters, Samantha (Cindy) Cribbs, Jennifer Smith and Autumn (Thomas) Roberson; brothers, Jacky Smith and Teddy (Lucille) Smith; sister, Patsy (Nickey) Cunningham; grandchildren, Kannan, Taylor, Kamden, Danni, Bentlee, Layne, Heidi and Eva; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, January 7, at 1:00 p.m. CST in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.