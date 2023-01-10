Shirley Ann Green Hardy, 81, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was a member of East Valley Baptist Church.

Shirley was a force of nature. She was generous with those she loved and loved to travel. She en-joyed her yearly trips with her daughters and traveled the world when she was able. She was passionate about her work with at-risk youth, and even though she retired, she continued to speak to high schools about the dangers of drug use as part of the DARE team. Shirley began her work career in 1965 in Florida where she worked for Judge Hunt in the Polk County court system, and from there she would work as deputy court clerk in the juvenile division until her retirement in 1993. She briefly worked in the juvenile court system in Sequatchie County, helping at-risk and troubled teens. Shirley was instrumental in the building of the current Veterans Memorial Park, where she dedicated a lot of her time.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Villa Hicks Green; husband, Kenneth Godfrey; son, James Gregory Hardy; and brother, Ricky Green.

She is survived by her children, Lesa (Woody) Read, Teresa (Tim) Ashcraft and Timothy Hardy; brothers, Jim (Carolyn) Green and Bobby (Shirley) Green; father of Lesa, Teresa and Tim, EJ (Buddy) Hardy; grandchildren, Michael (Miranda) Woodall, Greg (Zoe) Ashcraft and Kimberly Ashcraft-Muse; great grandchildren, Trenton Moyer, Breelan and Landon Woodall and Colton and Bryce Muse; along with many other extended family members.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 7 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Blake Patterson officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

