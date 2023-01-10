Johnnie Lou Finch, 91, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away January 2, 2023.

She was of the Christian faith and a member of Temple Baptist Church in Chattanooga. Johnnie was a well-known Tupperware manager/dealer for many years; winning several top awards.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Sol and Lillia Mae Smith; siblings, Sara Jane Farley, James Smith, Josephine Minton, Willis Smith and T.L. Smith; husbands, Earl C. Finch and Calvin Valentine; son, Larry Finch; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Finch; son-in-law, James (Moe) Newman; great-granddaughters, Lorelei Finch and Breanna Leach; and special friends, Lou Boston and Martha Jo Nance.

She is survived by her children, Stephen (Marilyn), Dwayne, Tracy and Brian; grandchildren, Heather, Stephanie, Christopher, Shaun, Keith, Eric, David, Darren, and Tracy; special friend, Paul Griffin; 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

To honor her wishes, no service was held.

Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.