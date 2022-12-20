Pama Kilgore Davis
Pama Kilgore Davis, 68, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley. She was preceded in death by his parents, Bud Healan and Lena Kilgore; son, Stacy Cooley; granddaughter, Willow Grace Cooley; husbands, Larry Cooley and Gary Kilgore; brothers, Johnny and Roger Healan; life long friend, Linda Cooley.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Davis; daughter, Jill Cooley, Dunlap; son, Donny Cooley, Dunlap; grandchildren, Alexis Harvey, Jamie Cooley, Trevor Cooley, and Amy Cooley; great-grandson, Brian “BJ” Cartwright Jr; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
