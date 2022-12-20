Pama Kilgore Davis, 68, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley. She was preceded in death by his parents, Bud Healan and Lena Kilgore; son, Stacy Cooley; granddaughter, Willow Grace Cooley; husbands, Larry Cooley and Gary Kilgore; brothers, Johnny and Roger Healan; life long friend, Linda Cooley.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Davis; daughter, Jill Cooley, Dunlap; son, Donny Cooley, Dunlap; grandchildren, Alexis Harvey, Jamie Cooley, Trevor Cooley, and Amy Cooley; great-grandson, Brian “BJ” Cartwright Jr; several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap, TN.