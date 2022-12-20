Loyd Anthony Lockhart, 51, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away at his residence on Monday, December 12, 2022. Loyd loved to play guitar, fish, hunt arrowheads and he was an excellent carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lawrence and Velma Pauline Sims Lockhart; broth-er, David Lockhart; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Bessie Sims; and paternal grandparents, Jesse and Maude Lockhart.

Loyd is survived by his seven siblings, Kathy (Craig) Camp, Jackie (Gwen) Lockhart, Terry (Shirley) Lockhart, Ralph (Denise) Lockhart, Robert (Becky) Lockhart, Donald (Beverly) Lockhart and Jesse (Celena) Lockhart; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

