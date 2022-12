Mrs. Elizabeth Britton Olsen, 79, Dunlap, Tennessee passed away on December 15, 2022 in Dallas, Georgia.

Mrs. Olsen was born August 20, 1943 in Palo Alto, California to Robert John Britton and Phyllis Elizabeth Britton. She was married to Mr. Oliver Leslie Olsen, Sr. She worked as a cashier for Max Fuller Amaco.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Phyllis Smith.

She is survived by; son, Mr. Oliver Olsen, Jr. (Robin); son, Mr. David Olsen; daughter, Mrs. Elizabeth Higgins (Joey Allen Higgins); son, Mr. Jon Olsen (Tiffany Taylor); son, Steven Branin; grandchildren, Austin Higgins, Justin Higgins, Kaitlin Wilkerson, Trever Olsen, Amber Cottle, Holly Ray, Elizabeth Hansard, Kayla Hansard; great-grandchildren, Hunter Olsen, Koda Day, Penelope Day, Fnn Ray.

Mrs. Olsen’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

Benson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Olsen.