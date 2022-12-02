| logout
Emergency training scheduled Saturday
On December 3, the Dunlap Fire Department is conducting training in partnership with Life Force Air Medical. Classroom and practical training are planned, pending weather conditions, DFD announced. A helicopter is scheduled to land at Sequatchie County High School on Saturday morning and DFD is reminding local residents the landing is part of the planned training. Drivers are asked to be aware of emergency vehicles being used in the training and any specific traffic directions.