Pamela Kay Miller, 56, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

She was of the Baptist faith. She was a very unique, loving, caring and free-spirited person. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her fiancé, Billy Hughely; brother-in-law, Eddie (Marie) Ledford; nieces, Lisa (Bricio Lopez) Ledford and Rebecca Ledford; nephew, Michael Ledford; grandchildren, Katalina and Mouricio Ledford and Landon Lopez; great-niece, Sasha Ledford; special friends, Kimberly Rorex, Carol Simpson and Glenda Pinkerton; and her beloved fur baby, “Baby Girl”

No services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.