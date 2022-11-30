 Skip to content

Danny Leon Basham

Danny Leon Basham, 83, of Whitwell, Tennessee, died on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Basham; brothers, John, Ed and Robert; sisters, Edna, Mildred and Nancy; step-grandson, Matthew Tate.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Basham; sons, Barry (Beth) Basham and Greg (Val) Basham; daughter, Karen (Rodney) Selcer; grandchildren, Stephanie, Felicia, Daniel, Brad, Deidre, Aaron, Maygen, Adam, Brent, Brianna, Hannah, Rachel, and Haley; great-grandchildren, Makyla, Addison, Ava, Delilah, Gabby, Garrett, Emmalee, Abigail, Grayson, Cana, Haven, Roman, Eden, and MattiLynn; sister, Lois Stone; daughter-in-law, Marlene Basham; and several nieces and nephews.

Serving as pall bearers are, Brent, Daniel, Aaron, Brad, Josh and Robert.

Services were held Sunday, November 27, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Reed Funeral Home, 11675 Hwy 28, Whitwell.

