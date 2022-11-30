Danny Leon Basham, 83, of Whitwell, Tennessee, died on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Basham; brothers, John, Ed and Robert; sisters, Edna, Mildred and Nancy; step-grandson, Matthew Tate.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Basham; sons, Barry (Beth) Basham and Greg (Val) Basham; daughter, Karen (Rodney) Selcer; grandchildren, Stephanie, Felicia, Daniel, Brad, Deidre, Aaron, Maygen, Adam, Brent, Brianna, Hannah, Rachel, and Haley; great-grandchildren, Makyla, Addison, Ava, Delilah, Gabby, Garrett, Emmalee, Abigail, Grayson, Cana, Haven, Roman, Eden, and MattiLynn; sister, Lois Stone; daughter-in-law, Marlene Basham; and several nieces and nephews.

Serving as pall bearers are, Brent, Daniel, Aaron, Brad, Josh and Robert.

Services were held Sunday, November 27, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Reed Funeral Home, 11675 Hwy 28, Whitwell.