Cruise-In to the Sequatchie Valley Tour Finale

Hey Cruisers! It’s time to cruise into Dunlap for the Sequatchie Valley Cruise-In Tour Finale, sponsored by the Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday, December 10 beginning at noon. All car enthusiast are invited to come see some of the Sequatchie Valley’s finest cars and trucks on display while enjoying the nostalgic Christmas atmosphere.

The cruise-in begins at noon in the parking lot between Citizens Tri-County Bank and the Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce office on Rankin Avenue. Christmas music will fill the air as you check out the vintage, decked out, souped up, and refurbished cars and trucks, and shop.

For more see the December 1 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.