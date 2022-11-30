Corrina “Nina” Bernal

Corrina “Nina” Raye Bernal, 23, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away in Arizona on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Nina was a 2018 graduate of Sequatchie County High School where she was on the softball and soccer teams. She was currently employed as a medical assistant for Premier Healthcare in Show Low Arizona. Nina loved photography, she was super social and never met a stranger, she was sweet and spunky, motivated and determined, crafty and decorative.

Nina’s family wants you to remember Nina as the person that she use to be and not as the person that drugs made her become. Remember the good! She loved everyone and will be missed greatly by all.

Raylee, Nina’s daughter, would like for you to know that Nina was a great mother. Raylee remembers all the times that she laughed with her momma; making tie-dye t-shirts together was their favorite. Raylee says that she loved to draw pictures with her mom and that she loves her momma very much and misses her.

Nina was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Niehuus; great-grandfathers, David Barrett, William Clyde Little and Armando Bernal; and great-uncle, Darren Barrett.

She is survived by her mother, Desiree (Chris) Ross; father, Frank Bernal; children, Remy Daughtrey and Raylee Smeed; grandparents, David and Judy Ross, Denny and Tim Smith, Yvonne Little, Marion Barrett and Felipa Bernal; siblings, Augustine Bernal, Bradley (Melody Smith) Bernal, Ray Belford, Alexis Belford, Samanth, Allen and Wesley Ross; aunts and uncles, Dominique (Ted) Reagan, Dea (Alan) Coffelt, Danielle (Kevin) Free, Dustin (Erin) Niehuus, Davin Barrett and Somer (Andy) Johnson, along with many friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Thans Chapel Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 1 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Nina’s family requests that you make memorial contributions to Ewton Funeral Home to help with her funeral expenses.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.